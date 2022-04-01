NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 72,731 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,731 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

