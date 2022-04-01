Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) is AltraVue Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,831,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,850 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up about 6.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of Nomad Foods worth $46,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after buying an additional 476,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after buying an additional 86,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NOMD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 104,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

