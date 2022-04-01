Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

NDLS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

