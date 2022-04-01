Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.93. 210,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average is $242.99. Nordson has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

