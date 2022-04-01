Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 168,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

