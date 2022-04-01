Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.
Shares of JWN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 168,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
