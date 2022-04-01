Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.79

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.79 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 60.25 ($0.79). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60.25 ($0.79), with a volume of 2,167 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £11.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.92.
About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)
Recommended Stories
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.