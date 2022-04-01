Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.79

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.79 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 60.25 ($0.79). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60.25 ($0.79), with a volume of 2,167 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £11.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.92.

About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

