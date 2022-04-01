Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Technologies International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.28% of Northern Technologies International as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

