Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $141.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $160,474,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $11,961,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

