Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,574,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 820,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

