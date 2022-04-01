NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,828. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after buying an additional 622,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

