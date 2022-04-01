NOV (NYSE:NOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 137,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,752. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.98.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

