Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.91. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01. Nova has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $149.15. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nova will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 565.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after buying an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 1,183.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 181.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 11.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

