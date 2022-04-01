NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.39 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

