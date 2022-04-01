Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NOVT traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $143.61. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,267. Novanta has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.19.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novanta by 758.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Novanta by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

