Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

