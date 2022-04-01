Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NUS traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

