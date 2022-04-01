NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NULG stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. 43,347 shares of the stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.