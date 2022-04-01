NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Position Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.84. 94,243 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

