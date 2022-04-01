NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 36,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.39. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,918 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 442,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 374,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $13,398,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

