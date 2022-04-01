Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $103.99. 3,685,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

