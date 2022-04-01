NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NUVA opened at $56.70 on Monday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 145.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

