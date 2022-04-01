NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.
NUVA opened at $56.70 on Monday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 145.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
About NuVasive (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
