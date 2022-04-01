Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NYXH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
