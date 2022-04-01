Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

