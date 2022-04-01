Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of OXY opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 246,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 304,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

