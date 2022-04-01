Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,816 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,934,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,601. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.