Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 169,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,401. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

