Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.04.

AMAT stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.24. 387,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.