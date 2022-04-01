Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.30. The stock had a trading volume of 97,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

