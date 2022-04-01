Offshift Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00010973 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $24.77 million and $1.62 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.36 or 0.99835644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002110 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars.

