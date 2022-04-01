Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,651. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.