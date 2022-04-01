Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.49% of Old Second Bancorp worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $645.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

