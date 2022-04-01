Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.