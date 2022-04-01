Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 67,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,815. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

