ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STKS. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,493. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.52.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.