OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

ONEW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,658 shares of company stock worth $7,345,502 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

