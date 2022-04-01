OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

