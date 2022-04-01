Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Fred Telling Buys 124,785 Shares

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) Director Fred Telling acquired 124,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,922.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,111. Oragenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.05.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
