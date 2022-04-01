Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Fred Telling Buys 124,785 Shares

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) Director Fred Telling acquired 124,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,922.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,111. Oragenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the second quarter worth $321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

