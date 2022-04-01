Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €9.00 by Barclays

Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.00 ($9.89) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on Orange in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price target on Orange in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.69 ($12.84).

Orange stock traded down €0.06 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €10.70 ($11.76). The company had a trading volume of 5,864,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.90. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($17.36).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

