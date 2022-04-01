OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of OSUR opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

