Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Shares Up 5.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.
Orbia Advance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)
