Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Shares Up 5.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Orbia Advance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

