ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CFO Dominic Piscitelli Acquires 60,000 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $210.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $14,701,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 376,726 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 291,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

