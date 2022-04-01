Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OESX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,755. The company has a market cap of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.23. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

