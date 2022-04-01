Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,755. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $87.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.23.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

