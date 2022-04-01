Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

OSCR opened at $9.97 on Monday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,512,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

