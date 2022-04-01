Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Short Interest Update

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,703,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 4,686,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of OBNNF stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

