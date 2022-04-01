OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 25,047 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.16% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

Shares of CNTQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 1,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.