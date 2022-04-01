OTA Financial Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO)

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.32% of Agrico Acquisition worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RICO. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $13,627,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $11,978,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $11,011,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,006,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,223,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RICO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,739. Agrico Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

