OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $363,000 in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.10% of HumanCo Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 2,018,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 101.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 704,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 354,526 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 2.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 346,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 150.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 150,820 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 6.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 167,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 34,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,915. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

