OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 122,717 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,717 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,801 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 279,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,838. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

